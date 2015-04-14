Jeff Beck details career-spanning live release

Jeff Beck will release a live album containing material from throughout his career next month, it’s been confirmed.

Jeff Beck Live+ will be issued on May 4 via Atco Records and contains 14 tracks recorded during his 2014 tour.

They include Morning Dew from his 1968 debut album Truth, Big Block from 1989’s Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop and covers of Stevie Wonder’s Superstitious, the Beatles’ A Day In The Life and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing.

The former Yardbirds man is joined on stage by vocalist Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Jonathan Joseph and guitarist Nicolas Meier on the record.

In addition, the album contains two new studio recordings. Tribal and My Tiled White Floor feature guest vocals from Ruth Lorenzo and Veronica Bellino respectively. The tracks are Beck’s first studio material since 2010’s Emotion & Commotion and he’s expected to release his 17th album later this year.

It’s now available to pre-order.

Beck is currently on tour across the US and will hook up with ZZ Top for a run of eight dates in the country at the end of the month. He’s also the focus of a two-hour documentary titled A Man For All Seasons: Jeff Beck In The 1960s.

Jeff Beck Live+ tracklist