Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp team up to reimagine John Lennon’s Isolation

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released a lyric video for their cover of John Lennon’s 1970 song Isolation.

The pair have been working on music together over recent months and they’re joined on the single by long-time Beck collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

Beck and Depp premiered the song live last September at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas.

Beck says: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year.

“We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Depp, who also plays with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Hollywood Vampires, adds: “Jeff and I recorded this song Isolation last year as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune.

"Lennon’s poetry: ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the sun’ seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world.

“So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

Like most musicians, Beck was recently forced to postpone his UK tour. Rescheduled dates are currently being worked out, with further details to be revealed in due course. All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled concert dates.