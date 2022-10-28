Jean-Michel Jarre to release remastered reissue of The Concerts In China

Jean-Michel Jarre's groundbreaking 1982 release, The Concerts In China, has been remastered and will be reissued on vinyl, CD and in digital format through Sony Music on November 25.

Jarre visited China for a series of five concerts in Beijing and Shanghai in 1981, becoming the first Western to perform in the country following the cultural revolution.

“To this day The Concerts In China experience remains to be probably the most surreal and poetic of all my experiences," Jarre recalls. "It was an honour to be the first Western musician to play live in the country at that time and it was like visiting another planet for me; and also for the Chinese audience too it seemed to be the same curious awe. I have revisited China very often out of passion for their culture and have performed there since, at The Forbidden City and on Tiananmen Square. I am delighted that The Concerts In China album has been remastered, as it’s something I’m incredibly proud of and remains a testimony of my ongoing attachment to China.”

The 40th Anniversary remastered edition of The Concerts In China will be available as 180g two LP version with gatefold sleeve, including a collector’s poster featuring unpublished images, and as two-CD version including collector’s booklet, as well as digitally. The track list mirrors the original version of the album.

Jarre has recently released his twenty-second studio album Oxymore.

