Jean-Michel Jarre reveals new album Equinoxe Infinity

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced that he’ll release a new album later this year.

It’s titled Equinoxe Infinity and is the sequel to Jarre’s 1978 album Equinoxe. It’s set to arrive on November 16 – almost 40 years to the day since the original album launched.

The cover was designed by Filip Hodas, which puts a fresh spin on the original cover artwork.

Jarre explains: “In days where vinyl is coming back big time, artwork deserves more attention. The cover of Equinoxe has always been one of my favourites.

“Are these strange creatures watching us? Watching space? Watching machines? Watching a natural phenomenon? We don’t really know. They’re not scary, but odd and mysterious.

So, I took the original Watchmen of the Equinoxe cover to continue the story. Filip Hodas is a super talented young artist who I asked to create two different pieces in line with my vision.

“One cover shows mankind at peace with nature and technology, and the other depicts a picture of fear and distortion with machines taking over the world.”

Jarre adds: “With these two, I want to bring attention to two scenarios we are facing today with our love for and our dependence on innovation and technology.

“The music of Equinoxe Infinity is the soundtrack to those two different worlds.”

To mark the announcement, Jarre has released the first taste of material from the record in the shape of The Watchers (Movemment 1), which can be heard below.

Jarre released the 41-track album Planet Jarre earlier today via Sony.

Jean-Michelle Jarre - Equinoxe Infinity

1. The Watchers (Movement 1)

2. Flying Totems (Movement 2)

3. Robots Dont Cry (Movement 3)

4. All That You Leave Behind (Movement 4)

5. If The Wind Could Speak (Movement 5)

6. Infinity (Movement 6)

7. Machines Are Learning (Movement 7)

8. The Opening (Movement 8)

9. Don’t Look Back (Movement 9)

10. Equinoxe Infinity (Movement 10)