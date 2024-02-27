Jean-Luc Ponty's Life Enigma album to be released on vinyl for first time

French fusion violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is to have his 2001 album Life Enigma released on vinyl for the very first time.

The new vinyl edition will be reissued on the MPS/Edel label on May 17, along with a CD and digital version., and features new artwork which you can see below. You can listen to the new single, The Infinite Human Caravan, below.

Originally released in 2001, Life Enigma saw Ponty carryng the flag aloft for fusion in the new millennium. The album featured pianist William Lecomte, bassist Guy Nsangué Akwa, guitarist Thierry Arpino and percussionist Moustapha Cissé.

“This was a very special project because of the work I did with sound colors and atmospheres in addition to the spontaneity of our improvised solos," says Ponty of the album.

The German jazz label MPS, which stands for "Musik Produktion Schwarzwald" (Music Production Black Forest, originally released Ponty's 1967 album Sunday Walk, which they reissued last year, and have also reissued 1984's Open Mind, 1993's No Absolute Time and1983's Individual Choice.

Pre-order Life Enigma.