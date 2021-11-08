Jazz singer Vimala Rowe to join Soft Machines John Etheridge at Prog The Forest

Jazz singer Vimala Rowe will guest with Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge at next month's the Prog The Forest bill. The charity prog event takes place at Camden's The Fiddler's Elbow venue on December 5. The bill also features cellist Jo Quail, The Far Meadow, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Emperor Norton and Warmrain.

“We are just so lucky to have not only the fabulous guitar-playing of John Etheridge, but also the astonishing vocals of Vimala Rowe at this year’s Prog the Forest event," eventorganiser Chris Parkins tells Prog. "Truly world class performers, donating their services to help raise funds for the World Land Trust, who buy threatened rain-forest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down. Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre.”

The event is organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, and is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

