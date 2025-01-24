Watch Jay Weinberg drum Slipknot songs for the first time since parting ways with the nu metal icons in 2023

Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has released pro-shot footage of a clinic he held in Paris last October, which includes him playing two songs from the Iowans’ 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.

The clinic, which took place at the venue Le Trianon on October 27, saw Weinberg perform the tracks Spiders and Solway Firth. It was the first time he played songs by the band in public since he parted ways with them in 2023.

Watch footage of the performances below.

Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing late founding drummer Joey Jordison. He appeared on three of their albums – 2014’s .5: The Grey Chapter, 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind and 2022’s The End, So Far – before his exit.

The drummer’s departure was announced by the band in a social media statement which described the parting as a creative decision. Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan explained further in March 2024, saying that Weinberg’s dismissal was not due to personal reasons.

“There’s many reasons for it,” he told Knotfest Australia. “It’s not to be confused. It doesn’t matter what the situation may seem like. Unless you’re in the band and understand – there’s no hard feelings; there never was. We just went our way. There was really no bad things. That’s as much as I can say.”

Weinberg issued a statement of his own shortly after news of his Slipknot departure broke, saying that he was “heartbroken and blindsided”.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In July, the drummer revealed that he had entered counselling to “process” his 10-year Slipknot tenure and his exit.

“I’m at kind of a point where I’m not quite yet really ready to talk about it,” he said. “And that’s not to dismiss the conversation, but I’ve spent time, and [am spending] time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years [of playing with Slipknot]. And finally, in a way, processing all of that.”

After his Slipknot stint ended, Weinberg joined crossover thrashers Suicidal Tendencies. He played the California band’s songs Freedumb and Cyco Vision during his Paris clinic.

The drummer also performed tracks by Norwegian metal band Kvelertak, whom he toured with in 2013, and the Bruce Springsteen song Candy’s Room. Weinberg is the son of Springsteen’s longtime drummer, Max Weinberg.

As well as drumming for Suicidal Tendencies, Weinberg is currently working on solo music.