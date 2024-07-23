“I have a fantastic therapist who helps me”: Jay Weinberg is in counselling to “process” Slipknot exit

“It’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events,” the now-Suicidal Tendencies drummer says of his Slipknot stint

Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed he’s entered counselling to help him come to terms with leaving the band.

Weinberg, 33, joined the nu metal nine-piece in 2014 to replace predecessor Joey Jordison and was dismissed late last year.

The parting was attributed to creative reasons by the band, while Weinberg issued his own statement saying that he was “blindsided and heartbroken” by the news.

Now, talking to the podcast One Life One Chance With Toby Morse, the drummer has declined to reflect upon his time with and exit from Slipknot, saying he is still processing those periods.

“I’m at kind of a point where I’m not quite yet really ready to talk about it,” he explains (per Blabbermouth).

“And that’s not to dismiss the conversation, but I’ve spent time, and [am spending] time, just processing the entire experience. And the experience not being the last six months, but really the last 10 years [of playing with Slipknot]. And finally, in a way, processing all of that.”

Weinberg continues by revealing that he is in therapy to help him wrap his head around what happened with Slipknot.

“I have a fantastic therapist who helps me.

“Before I speak on it, it’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing. There’s a lot to process on the other side.”

Weinberg finishes by saying, “I think there is definitely a time where I’ll speak to my lived experience over those 10 years,” but that that time is “just not quite yet”.

Weinberg, son of Bruce Springsteen And The E-Street Band’s Max Weinberg, now plays in crossover thrash act Suicidal Tendencies.

Slipknot replaced the drummer with former Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande.

Casagrande’s involvement with the band was confirmed in April, following months of speculation from fans.

