Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is making a solo album

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is working on some solo music.

In an Instagram post on Monday (December 30), the 34-year-old, now a member of thrashers Suicidal Tendencies, reveals he’s been writing and recording his own songs since his early 20s.

He says that one of his ambitions for 2025 is to record more of his own music, posting a photo of him playing the guitar in 2017 and adding that he’s recently been inspired to pick up the instrument once again.

“Though the phrase ‘New Year’s resolution’ has never really connected with me, I’ve always believed in the power of intention, and following through on setting manageable goals,” Weinberg’s post begins.

He goes on to describe making solo music during his Slipknot-era downtime as “awesome” and “a great creative challenge”.

“I haven’t touched these songs since then, until recently feeling inspiration to pick the guitar back up and kick this stuff around again,” he continues. “It’s been a fulfilling experience, and I’ll tell you – I’m starting to like where these songs are headed. It feels good to finally set the intention of releasing some of this new music in the coming year.”

Read the post in full below.

Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2013, following the dismissal of late founding drummer Joey Jordison. He played on three of the nu metal titans’ albums – .5: The Grey Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022) – before being dismissed in November 2023.

The band called the parting a “creative decision” in a statement, and Weinberg responded shortly afterwards saying he was “heartbroken and blindsided”.

Weinberg joined Suicidal Tendencies in March, and the next month his replacement in Slipknot was named as former Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande.

In July, Weinberg said that he’d entered counselling to “process” his 10-year Slipknot tenure and his exit from the band.

“Before I speak on [my experiences with Slipknot], it’s important for me to do the right work of processing these events that you spend 10 years exclusively committed to one thing,” he told the One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast. “There’s a lot to process on the other side.”