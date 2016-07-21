Jay Jay French to host Twisted Sister movie Q&A in London

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French will take part in a Q&A with fans at a screening of We Are Twisted Fucking Sister in London next month.

French will join the film’s director Andrew Horn at the event at Prince Charles cinema in Leicester Square on August 10.

Tickets for the screening and Q&A are available now priced at £13, with each purchase coming bundled with three months access to TeamRock+ – which gives online access to editions of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines, as well as exclusive TeamRock content.

‘TeamRock presents We Are Twisted Fucking Sister the movie’ comes just days before Twisted Sister make their UK farewell with an appearance at Bloodstock festival on August 12.

The band are currently on their farewell world tour, branded Forty And Fuck It – although French recently said he wouldn’t rule out a future return to live performing.

On the producer’s idea behind We Are Twisted Fucking Sister, which covers the first 10 years of the band’s journey, French tells Sleaze Roxx: “It’s a compelling story about the fight to get the record deal. It was his vision and we stayed out of it. I think we’ve seen documentaries that are a ‘behind the music’ type story. He wanted it to be different. So it’s different.”

Twisted Sister success was a ‘shock’