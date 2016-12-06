Jason Bonham won't get hopes up about Led Zeppelin reunion

Drummer Jason Bonham says the best chance of a Led Zeppelin reunion is to not get his hopes up.

The son of the late Led Zep sticksman John Bonham performed with the surviving members at their one-off comeback show in London in 2007 – and he’d said he believes in his “heart of hearts” that it will happen again.

Now Bonham says putting the idea to the back of his mind, as he did previously, could lead to another pleasant surprise.

He tells Billboard: “Back in 2004 I finally let go. I said to myself, ‘Don’t ever think it’s gonna happen. Don’t in the back of your mind ever think something’s gonna happen. Let it go. Don’t have that little flutter of hope in your stomach or whatever.’

“And then when I let it go what happens? I get a call in 2007. So all I’ll say is ‘I’m gonna let it go.’ As far as I know, nothing’s gonna happen, but if I let it go, you never know.”

Bonham is also set to join Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes and Derek Sherinian for another Black Country Communion album after he completes his tour with his show, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

He adds: “I love the creative side of that band. So when Joe reached out to us and said, ‘Listen, it’s been a while. Let’s do this again’ I was very open.

“I’ve missed that because I haven’t been doing a lot of original stuff lately. I love playing the music I get to play but there’s a part of me that loves to create, and I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience have a number of US tour dates left this month.

Dec 06: Evansville Old National Events Plaza, IN

Dec 07: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Dec 08: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Dec 10: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn Gold & Jewelry, SD

Dec 12: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 13: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Dec 15: Council Bluffs Whiskey Roadhouse, IS

Dec 17: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Rock Icons: John Bonham by Chad Smith