Jasmeno announces new mini album

Polish synth progger Jasmeno has announced that he will release a new mini album, Lucid Horizon, through Talisac Sounds on February 18.

The new release features three compositions, including an interpretation/remix of Polish experimental composer Tomasz Pauszk’s composition Smutek Twórcy (Creator’s Sorrow) which features on Pauszk's upcoming album B-Sides: RETRONICA, and the brand new title track.

‘‘Lucid Horizon was, I think, the second song which outlined the final shape of Jasneno’s first album recordings," Jasmeno explains. "Other compositions were created later but this number remained unmixed and without vocals for at least two years. Although I was considering using this composition for the album when Andrea Boccarusso sent in his vocals I realised that it was considerably different to from the rest of the material. It was really different even though it had quite a pop feel to it with the sound and rhythm tribute to the hits from the mid 80s. I finished the work on Temptation In Vain instead and finalised the album."

Lucid Horizons will be available in four different version; a transparent 7-inch vinyl (33 hand numbered copies), a 7-inch picture disc (15 copies), digital files and as a 10-inch crystal disc special edition (15 copies).

Pre-order Lucid Horizon.

