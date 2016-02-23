Trending

Jarre reveals Electronica Vol 2 details

Pioneer recruits raft of guest musicians for The Heart Of Noise - out May 6

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced details of his latest album Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise.

It’s due for release on May 6 and follows 2015’s Electronica Vol 1: Time Machine – his first record since 2007. View a trailer below.

And the French pioneer has recruited a raft of artists to guest on the record including Hans Zimmer, Gary Numan, Julia Holter, Yello and The Orb.

Jarre reports the album is a tribute to composer Luigi Russolo, who predicted the rise of electronic music in the early 1900s

Jarre says: “I’ve wanted to tell a story for a while regarding electronic music history and its legacy from my point of view and experience, from when I started to nowadays.

“So I planned to compose for and collaborate with an array of artists who are, directly or indirectly linked to this scene, with people I admire for their singular contribution to our genre, that represent a source of inspiration for me over the last four decades I have been making music, but who also have an instantly recognisable sound.”

Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise is available for pre-order.

Jarre will perform at this year’s Sonar festival in Barcelona on June 17.

Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise tracklist

  1. The Heart of Noise Pt. 1
  2. The Heart of Noise Pt. 2
  3. Brick England (Feat Pet Shop Boys)
  4. As One (Feat Primal Scream)
  5. Exit
  6. These Creatures (Feat Julia Holter)
  7. Here For You (Feat Gary Numan)
  8. The Architect (Jeff Mills)
  9. What You Want (Feat Peaches)
  10. Circus: JM Jarre (Feat Siriusmo)
  11. Why This, Why That, Why (Feat Yello)
  12. Switch On Leon (The Orb)
  13. Gisele (Feat Sebastien Tellier)
  14. Electrees (Feat Hans Zimmer)
  15. Swipe To The Right (Feat Cyndi Lauper)
  16. Walking The Mile
  17. Falling Down
  18. The Heart of Noise (The Origin)
