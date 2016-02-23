Jarre reveals Electronica Vol 2 details

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced details of his latest album Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise.

It’s due for release on May 6 and follows 2015’s Electronica Vol 1: Time Machine – his first record since 2007. View a trailer below.

And the French pioneer has recruited a raft of artists to guest on the record including Hans Zimmer, Gary Numan, Julia Holter, Yello and The Orb.

Jarre reports the album is a tribute to composer Luigi Russolo, who predicted the rise of electronic music in the early 1900s

Jarre says: “I’ve wanted to tell a story for a while regarding electronic music history and its legacy from my point of view and experience, from when I started to nowadays.

“So I planned to compose for and collaborate with an array of artists who are, directly or indirectly linked to this scene, with people I admire for their singular contribution to our genre, that represent a source of inspiration for me over the last four decades I have been making music, but who also have an instantly recognisable sound.”

Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise is available for pre-order.

Jarre will perform at this year’s Sonar festival in Barcelona on June 17.

Electronica Vol 2: The Heart Of Noise tracklist