Jean-Michel Jarre confirms Sonar appearance

Jean-Michel Jarre has confirmed he’ll perform at this year’s Sonar festival in Barcelona.

He’ll appear at the event on June 17 in support of his comeback album Electronica Part One: The Time Machine – his first studio release since 2007.

The record saw Jarre team up with guests including Vince Clarke, John Carpenter, Laurie Anderson and Edgar Froese. Electronica Part Two will see him collaborate with Jeff Mills, Julia Holter and Gary Numan, among others.

Jarre joins New Order, Flume, Four Tet and Laurent Garnier on the Sonar lineup.

