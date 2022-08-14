Japan to release half-speed vinyl remaster of double collection Exorcising Ghosts

Art rockers Japan to have 1984 career-spanning collection Exorcising Ghosts reissued on vinyl in October

Art rockers Japan are to have their 1984 compilation Exorcising Ghosts reissued on half-speed remastered vinyl through UMC on October 7.

The band officially split in 1982, following a tour in support of their final album, the ground-breaking Tin Drum. However, they agreed to undertake a farewell tour, with accompanying live album, Oil On Canvas, towards the end of 1983.  

Exorcising Ghosts was released in 1984 and features material from the band's third album, 1979's Quiet Life, which saw the shift stylistically away from the glam rock of their first two albums (1978's Adolescent Sex and 1979's Obscure Alternatives) towards their more recognised stylish art rock approach.

The new edition has been mastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London. The LPs are housed in a gatefold sleeve with printed inner bags, a print of the band, an Abbey Road Half Speed Master Certificate, and an Obi strip. 

A limited number of the album will be available with an exclusive 30cm x 23cm landscape print of Russell Mills’ sleeve artwork without text.

