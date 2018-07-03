Classic Japan albums set for vinyl reissue

Two classic Japan albums are to be reissued next month on heavyweight vinyl.

Both 1980’s Gentlemen Take Polaroids and 1981’s Tin Drum will be released on LP and 2LP sets on August 24 via UMC – and each will come with an obi strip and official Abbey Road certificate.

The records have been mastered at the famous London studio by Miles Showell, with each cut using a half-speed remastering technique which gives the tracks a “superior high frequency response and solid and state stereo images.”

The 2LP sets will play at 45rpm for enhanced fidelity.

Gentlemen Take Polaroids and Tin Drum were the the last two albums released by the core lineup of David Sylvian, Mick Karn, Steve Jansen and Richard Barbieri under the Japan banner.

They came back together in the early 90s under the name Rain Tree Crow and released a self-titled album in 1991.

Both albums are now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Japan - Gentlemen Take Polaroids

1. Gentlemen Take Polaroids

2. Swing

3. Burning Bridges

4. My New Career

5. Methods Of Dance

6. Ain’t That Peculiar

7. Night Porter

8. Taking Islands In Africa

Japan - Tin Drum

1. The Art Of Parties

2. Talking Drum

3. Ghosts

4. Canton

5. Still Life In Mobile Homes

6. Visions Of China

7. Sons Of Pioneers

8. Cantonese Boy