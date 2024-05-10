Jane's Addiction announce intimate London show

Later this month, Jane’s Addiction will embark on their first UK and European headline tour in eight years and today they’ve announced a special club show to kick it all off. On 23rd May, Perry Farrell & co. will play at west London’s intimate Bush Hall with tickets available here from 1pm today (Friday 10 May).

The show will serve as a warm-up to the returning LA rockers’ headline set at Bearded Theory festival, after which they will embark on a jaunt that takes in London Roundhouse, Glasgow Barrowland and Manchester’s O2 Apollo before heading to the continent for dates in Germany, Spain, Austria, France and more.

When the tour was announced at the end of 2023, Perry Farrell said, “Tonight the Jane’s camp is over the moon, as we’re finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long- my Jane's Addiction family! We can't wait to see your faces again, (well look at you).. singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness- roll on 2024!"

The quartet might not have visited our shores in a while but they haven’t been inactive – in 2022, they embarked on a joint headline tour with Smashing Pumpkins, who will also be here next month for their own UK tour.