Jane Weaver's releases trailer forLoops In The Secret Society visual album

Jane Weaver's visual edition of her 2019 album Loops In The Secret Society is to be released on video on demand to rent or buy. A trailer has been released, which you can watch in full below.

Loops In The Secret Society saw Weaver re-visit 2014’s The Silver Globe and 2017’s Modern Kosmology albums and give the tracks a fresh spin.

“Loops In The Secret Society is a re-imagined journey through parts of both albums, with new ambient pieces primed and polished – with new tangents explored in a lab-friendly blossoming of the Weaver vision that travels yet further into the psych of our future," she said at the time.

Originally only available on the deluxe DVD release of the album, the experimental film installation featured on Weaver's tour. It was directed by Nick Farrimond.

Rent/buy the visual Loops In The Secret Society.