Jane's Addiction man Dave Navarro to be honoured for film about mother's murder

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will receive an award for his work raising awareness of domestic violence and criminal injustice.

The musician and actor has been working with his friend, writer-director Todd Newman, to produce his personal documentary Mourning Son – which details the brutal murder of his mother by her ex-boyfriend John Riccardi in 1993.

The Investigation Discovery television network has partnered with Glamour magazine for the fourth annual Inspire A Difference honours event, which takes place in New York City this autumn. And they’ve chosen Navarro to be one of the recipients.

Navarro says: “Losing a loved one to domestic violence is a difficult and unfortunately much-too-common event. It is my hope that Mourning Son was a way to shine a light on this horrible epidemic within our culture, so that we can all help end it.

“I appreciate the efforts by Investigation Discovery and Inspire A Difference, and am touched that they would bestow me with this honour.”

Mourning Son will be available via video-on-demand services from December 1.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction will launch their Sterling Spoon Anniversary tour on July 15.

Jane’s Addiction Sterling Spoon tour 2016

Jul 15: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 16: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 19: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 22: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

