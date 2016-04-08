Jane's Addiction announce Sterling Spoon tour

Jane’s Addiction have announced their Sterling Spoon anniversary tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of their album Ritual De Lo Habitual.

The six shows also lead up to their main stage performance at the 25th annual Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on July 30.

They’ll also be joined by Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour on select dates.

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Navarro previously admitted he was surprised when they hit the big time after their major label debut Nothing’s Shocking in 1988.

He said: “There might be a pessimist side of me that didn’t even believe it would ever really come out.

“A lot of people talk about the things they’re gonna do and then at the end of the day don’t deliver. So I was aware of that at that young age and just prepared for us to be one of those groups.

“I don’t think anybody really foresaw us becoming anything more than an underground college radio band. I don’t think we did and I know I certainly didn’t.”

Jane’s Addiction will also appear at this year’s Download Festival in June.

Sterling Spoon tour tickets go on sale at 10am on April 15 (Friday) on Ticketmaster.

Jane’s Addiction Sterling Spoon tour 2016

Jul 15: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 16: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Dinosaur Jr)

Jul 19: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 22: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)

Jul 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH (with Dinosaur Jr and Living Colour)