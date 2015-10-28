Navarro makes movie about murdered mum

Dave Navarro has released a trailer for his documentary about his mother’s brutal murder.

He lost his mum Constance when he was 15 when she was murdered by ex-boyfriend John Riccardi – and the tragedy sent the teenage Navarro into a spiral of heroin abuse and depression.

Mourning Son is co-written by the Jane’s Addiction guitarist. He says: “Sharing my experiences could serve as a tool to help those who have survived the trauma of losing a family member to murder, or loss of any kind for that matter. Many of us invent our own coping skills.

”Mourning Son is my journey of discovering which of these mechanisms might send me further into suffering and which would help me recover and heal.”

The movie will be available via video-on-demand services from December 1.