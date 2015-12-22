Jane Getter Premonition confirm UK dates

Jane Getter Premonition have announced their UK dates in support of their debut album On via label Madfish, released on October 2.

They will perform at Manchester Academy 3 and London Borderline in February, supported by duo Tiny Giant.

The band is fronted by Jane Getter and includes keyboardist Adam Holzman (Miles Davis, Steven Wilson), bassist Stuart Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai), guitarist Randy McStine, and drummer John Mader (Steve Miller, Pat Benatar).

Getter says: “I’m really excited to be bringing my band to the UK. We will be playing the exciting and hard-hitting music from our newly released album, On, along with a few older hits from Three and See Jane Run. Get ready for some intense jams.”

Feb 24: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 25: London Borderline