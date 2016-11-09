Metallica's Robert Trujillo used tab books to learn his bass parts

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo says he used self-teaching guides to learn his bass parts when he joined the band.

Guitar tablature books are created for most bands, allowing fans to learn how to play their favourite songs. And Trujillo says the ‘tab guides’ were extremely helpful when he replaced Jason Newsted in 2003.

Describing how he learns early Metallica material that he has never played before, Trujillo says working out the parts on …And Justice For All is especially challenging as Newsted’s bass was so low in the mix.

And he reveals guitarist Kirk Hammett has also been known to check out a tab book to re-learn complex solos.

Trujillo tells Rolling Stone Australia: “Justice is the biggest challenge, because it’s also complex in the arrangements.

“By the way, the tablature books too were very helpful when I first joined the band. Anything I could do. I wasn’t getting the master tapes back then.

“It’s a different time now. Nowadays you can go online and you can get the masters for just about any band out there, but back in the day you didn’t have that option. Kirk Hammett uses the tab books sometimes, ‘Let me get the tab books I’ve gotta learn my solo from Dyer’s Eve again!’”

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher recently admitted he watches fan tutorial videos on YouTube to refresh his memory of how to play some of his band’s older material.

Metallica release their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18. The thrash giants are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

