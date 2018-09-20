Trending

Jadis announce live dates for November

By Prog  

Second volume of Medium Rare to be released as well...

Jadis

Jadis have announced a short run of live dates for November. They will also release Medium Rare 2, another collection of unreleased, rare and remixed material. The original Medium Rare was released in 2001.

"Our short tour back in the spring turned out to be both successful and very enjoyable," Gary Chandler told Prog. "With the band sounding better then ever and having  keyboard player Martin Orford involved with the band  once again was an added bonus. The 4 gigs this November are in support of the  release of the Medium Rare 2 CD which will feature recent live recordings, remixes and reworkings of  some Jadis tunes ,acoustic versions and 3 previously unreleased new tracks."

Jadis will play:

Pwellhi HRH Prog - November 16
Sheffield Record Junkee - 17
London Boston Music Room - 18
Southampton The 1865 - 19

Tickets are available from the Jadis website.

Jadis