Jadis announce live dates for November

Jadis have announced a short run of live dates for November. They will also release Medium Rare 2, another collection of unreleased, rare and remixed material. The original Medium Rare was released in 2001.

"Our short tour back in the spring turned out to be both successful and very enjoyable," Gary Chandler told Prog. "With the band sounding better then ever and having keyboard player Martin Orford involved with the band once again was an added bonus. The 4 gigs this November are in support of the release of the Medium Rare 2 CD which will feature recent live recordings, remixes and reworkings of some Jadis tunes ,acoustic versions and 3 previously unreleased new tracks."

Jadis will play:

Pwellhi HRH Prog - November 16

Sheffield Record Junkee - 17

London Boston Music Room - 18

Southampton The 1865 - 19

Tickets are available from the Jadis website.