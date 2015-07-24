Trending

Jack White, B.B. King in Chicago blues movie

Documentary on culture explosion of the 50s and 60s seeks crowdfunding support

Jack White, the late B.B. King and Bob Dylan are featured in a documentary about the Chicago blues explosion that’s seeking crowdfunding support.

Made by John Anderson – who directed Brian Wilson concert movie SmileBorn In Chicago has already been screened at a number of US culture festivals.

Barry Goldberg, who also appears, says: “It’s a very special film that tells the story of how we brought the blues to rock’n’roll – ‘we’ meaning the teenagers in Chicago in the mid-50s and early-60s, when we heard this amazing music coming from our radios.

“We wanted to learn first-hand where this music was coming from. And it was in our own back yard of Chicago.”

The documentary and soundtrack are available for pre-order now via the Pledge campaign, with limited-edition items including a signed box set, signed vinyl, premiere tickets, shirts, gold discs, and autographed Elvin Bishop guitars.