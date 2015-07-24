Jack White, B.B. King in Chicago blues movie

Jack White, the late B.B. King and Bob Dylan are featured in a documentary about the Chicago blues explosion that’s seeking crowdfunding support.

Made by John Anderson – who directed Brian Wilson concert movie Smile – Born In Chicago has already been screened at a number of US culture festivals.

Barry Goldberg, who also appears, says: “It’s a very special film that tells the story of how we brought the blues to rock’n’roll – ‘we’ meaning the teenagers in Chicago in the mid-50s and early-60s, when we heard this amazing music coming from our radios.

“We wanted to learn first-hand where this music was coming from. And it was in our own back yard of Chicago.”

The documentary and soundtrack are available for pre-order now via the Pledge campaign, with limited-edition items including a signed box set, signed vinyl, premiere tickets, shirts, gold discs, and autographed Elvin Bishop guitars.