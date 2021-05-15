Jack Hues releases video for brand new single We Gotta Work Together

Wang Chung frontman Jack Hues has released a brand new single We Gotta Work Together, out now digitally on The Dawn Chorus Recording Company. You can watch the video for the new single below

"I started to write about what was there in front of me, rather than what was in my head," explains Hues. "And what was there in front of me? Deserted streets, quiet gardens, birdsong, no traffic, no aeroplanes, Covid-19, Black Lives Matter, Brexit, Trump, queues of ambulances outside hospitals, stupefying numbers of dead and dying. In response to the BLM protests here and in the US.

"I began to write a song, and quite early on in the process I sent it to Baby N’Sola (who has previously worked with Paloma Faith). I needed her input, and she sang brilliantly on it. The song she sang on became We Gotta Work Together, consciously evoking the spirit of Civil Rights in America in the 1970’s and questioning the divisive presentation in the media of this latest stage in the struggle. The legendary producer Chris Hughes, with whom I had worked with in Wang Chung did the single-edit for me."

The song was produced by Hues and Syd Arthur's Joel Magill, while brother Josh plays drums and Liam Magill helped with the video.

"We wanted a lyric video," adds Hues. "The lyrics essentially document events from 2020 - the pandemic, the #BLM riots and other protests around the world. Liam had coincidentally been working on a sort of 3-dimensional newspaper with moving images. He pulled his idea together with some powerful images from that extraordinary year, the history that we all lived through."