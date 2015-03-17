Jack Bruce tribute includes Baker, Anderson, Manzanera

Late Cream bassist Jack Bruce will be remembered at a charity concert featuring bandmate Ginger Baker, Ian Anderson, Phil Manzanera and others.

It takes place at London’s Roundhouse on October 24 this year – the day before the first anniversary of his death at 71 from liver disease.

Entitled Sunshine Of Your Love, the event will raise funds for the East Anglia Children’s Hospice, of which Bruce was a supporter. Also appearing are Vernon Reid, Mark King, Liam Bailey, Joss Stone, Fiona Bevan and Bruce’s Big Blues Band.

Musical Director Nitin Sawhinney says: “Jack was one of my biggest heroes when I was growing up – a consummate musician, composer and all-round rock genius with a killer voice and one of the most creative and versatile musical minds of his generation.

“Being asked to direct this show, celebrating his life and work, is a great honour and privilege. I look forward to working with an amazing lineup of contemporary artists and legends.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 18 (Wednesday).