Jack Black sends personal video message to school in New Zealand

Pupils at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School, a school for seven and eight-year-olds on New Zealand's North Island, have received a personal video message from Hollywood superstar Jack Black. The actor and comedian sent the school a message after he learned they were staging a production of the 2003 film School Of Rock, in which White played a starring role.

"I heard you were doing School Of Rock," says Black in the video, which was posted on the school's Facebook page (opens in new tab). "Are you doing School Of Rock? That rules! Hey, you rule the school and you rock the block. I just wanted to wish you luck, and send you good vibes and rock’n’roll spirit. Go get it!"

White then bursts into song, singing a line from Stick It To The Man, one of the songs from the movie.

The school's Principal, Hamish Ruawai, told 1News (opens in new tab) that a parent of one of the children at the school had a connection to Black and reached out to him.

“There are some strong messages in the film about following your passion and resilience, which is one of our school’s values and it fits in really nicely,” said Ruawai. "When we see Palmerston North being mentioned along with a famous actor it makes us feel really wonderful, really blessed."

Last month, Black was filmed serenading a young School Of Rock fan while making an appearance at Trinity Kids Care, a home that offers hospice services to children in Los Angeles.

On meeting the young fan, Black serenaded him with an a cappella take on the song In The End Of Time, after asking him what his favourite song from the movie was.