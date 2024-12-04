"It's the perfect driving song, an essential on any road trip." Stuckfish share new video for the rocking Just For Kicks

UK prog rock quintet Stuckfish have shared a brand new video for Just For Kicks (JFKX).

The track is taken from the band's recently released album IV, which they released through White Knight Records in September, and moves through passages of very proggy keyboard work from new keyboard player Paul McNally, who replaced Gary Holland earlier this year.

"Stuckfish IV serves up a blend of expressive prog compositions along with melodic rock and even AOR," says vocalist Phil Stuckey. "This song may be harking back to our classic rock days but it's the perfect driving song, an essential on any road trip."

“It felt like a daunting prospect to follow up our third album, Days Of Innocence with new songs for IV, as we had to raise the bar again in terms of freshness of ideas, concepts, themes and production," adds guitarist Adrian Fisher of the new album. "I feel that bar has been raised, culminating in our best album to date."

