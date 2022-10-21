It's Six Of The Best from Genesis on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Genesis and Peter Gabriel grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

If there's one reunion prog fans have hankered for for the past 40 years now it would most likely be Genesis reuniting with Peter Gabriel and performing a set of 70s Genesis material. It did happen. Once. In October 1982, and it's sadly never been repeated. But this issue, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, we present the inside story of Six Of The Best, when Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Genesis reunited at Milton Keynes Bowl for an evening of prog nirvana.

Also with the new issue there are four Genesis postcards and a 17-track sampler from White Knight Records featuring Tiger Moth Tales, Alan Reed, Last Flight To Pluto, Red Bazar and loads more...

Also in Prog 134...

Marillion - The inside story of the band’s 1991 record Holidays In Eden. Or when Marillion went pop!

Van der Graaf Generator - the quiet man of VdGG, Hugh Banton opens up about his fascinating life in music.

A.A. Williams - UK singer-songwriter AA Williams discusses her reflective new album As The Moon Rests.

King's X - the US prog trio are back after a 14-year break and discuss why they’re not ready to give up.

Arena - new vocalist Damian Wilson takes his bow with the band’s latest release, The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance.

Threshold - the UK prog metal quintet reveal why they’re pulling no punches on the brooding Dividing Lines.

Cosmograf - Robin Armstrong delves into the fictional world of a WWII veteran on the concept album Heroic Materials.

Ultravox - Midge Ure and co recall their days near Cologne with Conny Plank making 1981’s Rage In Eden.

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - Texan alt-proggers explain why they drew inspiration from Rush for current record XI: Bleed Here Now.

Heilung - dark prog/neofolk trio Heilung are back with more mysterious musings on the historically inspired Drif.

David Paich - Toto keyboard player and singer David Paich discusses his new solo album, his love of prog and the enduring appeal of Africa.

The Gathering - The Gathering’s Hans Rutten on a prog world full of Rush, Voivod, Camel, and NASA’s Apollo programme.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Jean-Michel Jarre, Devin Townsend, The Mars Volta, King Crimson, Gentle Giant, Bill Bruford, Twelfth Night, Threshold, O.R.k., Frank Zappa, Steve & Virgil Howe, Glass Hammer, Brian Eno, John Holden, Major Parkinson, Exist Immortal, Sweet Billy Pilgrim, Bjørn Riis and loads more…

And live reviews of Porcupine Tree, Big Big Train, ArcTanGent Festival, VOLA, Voyager, Crippled Black Phoenix and Justin Hayward.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital (opens in new tab). You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here (opens in new tab).

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab) and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page (opens in new tab) at Magazines Direct for payment options.