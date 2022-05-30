Everyone is talking about Kate Bush right now, and it's thanks to Stranger Things

Although Kate Bush has always been popular with her own devoted and sizeable cult following, it's perhaps been a while since she's permeated the mainstream bubble in the way she did at numerous points in the 70s and 80s. That is, until now, thanks to a drop of her whimsical 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (lifted from Hounds Of Love) in the latest season of horror pop-culture phenomenon Stranger Things.

Following the debut of series four on Netflix last Friday (May 27), the song, which plays an important role in part of the show's plot in episode four, has found fresh popularity with a new generation of fans who are now discovering Kate Bush for the very first time.

Not only has the weird and wonderful British artist been trending on Twitter following the latest season's arrival, but Running Up That Hill has been dominating TikTok, even making its way to the number one spot in the iTunes chart, as well as flying up Spotify's Top 50 trending tracks.

Originally, when the track was released in 1985, it entered the UK Singles Chart at number nine and eventually peaked at number three. It also made an impact across the pond, reaching the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

First appearing in Stranger Things in episode one of the new series, we learn by episode four, titled Dear Billy, that Running Up That Hill is the favourite song of the grieving Max Mayfield - played by Sadie Sink. The end scene of episode four, which features the song as a centre-point, is already being talked about as one of the best scenes of the entire franchise. But, for fear of risking spoilers, we'll avoid giving away any more information about why the song is important - just be sure to keep an ear out for those tumbling drums.

At the Stranger Things premiere, co-star Winona Ryder donned a Kate Bush pin to show her admiration for the vocalist. When questioned as to whether she really is a fan in a recent interview with USA Today (opens in new tab), she replied: "I’ve been obsessed with her since I was a little girl. I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set, wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts.

"I don't know if you did this, but in my school you had to dress down for P.E., and sometimes I just wouldn't. I'd just sit there with my headphones listening to her. She's a hero of mine."

Here's what the internet has to say on Running Up That Hill's unlikely viral rebirth:

every person I know including miss stranger things herself uses Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill as a song about death and longing and grief but Kate herself is like oh yeah it’s about two spouses swapping genders so they can understand each other better in their relationshipMay 28, 2022 See more

can’t wait for all the kids who discover kate bush from stranger things to check her spotify, put on her most recent album, and listen to a 14-minute song about having sex with a snowmanMay 27, 2022 See more

It’s been less than 36 hours since Stranger Things 4 dropped and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is all over TikTok. It’s beautiful that people’s biggest takeaways from Stranger Things 4 is Kate Bush’s impeccable artistry.May 29, 2022 See more

So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things pic.twitter.com/cqJqMn6j0SMay 29, 2022 See more