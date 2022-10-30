IT, Pandemonium and Tom Slatter to play new venue The Camden Club

UK prog rockers IT, Kent instrumental prog trio Pandemonium and solo musician Tom Slatter are to appear at the inaugural Sunday Afternoon With IT and guests show at new Camden venue The Camden Club on November 27.

The Camden Club is opposite The Roundhouse and the new afternoon show kicks off from 1pm, with live music between 2pm and around 6.30pm. The venue offers cabaret-style seating (or standing at the rear) with gourmet Burger Bites table service food and drinks.

“Back in the 80’s I loved going to see bands at Richard Branson’s The Venue in Victoria – an intimate club with good sound, good views, cabaret-style seating and at-table food and drink service,"explains Chris Parkins of the London prog Gigs Facebook group, who are behind the event. "So I’m delighted to be promoting the first prog gig at The Camden Club – London’s newest and most exciting venue, with a similar vibe.

"It’s in Chalk Farm, just opposite The Roundhouse – if you’re old enough you may remember when it was a branch of Belgos moules frites restaurants, and it still retains many of the original quirky design features! With a capacity of just 80 seated plus 20 standing, it’s perfect for smaller prog acts, and I expect London Prog Gigs will be promoting many more bands here in the near future!”

Tickets are priced at £10 (pus fee) in advance, or £15 n the door.

Get tickets (opens in new tab).