Iron Maiden to release new live album Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City

Iron Maiden will release a new live album in November.

The double-disc Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City was recorded during the band’s three sold out arena shows in the Mexican capital in September 2019 and is a celebration of the legendary British metal band’s Legacy Of The Beast world tour which began in 2018 and will finish next summer in Europe.

The album will be available via Parlophone Records [ BMG in the USA] on November 20.

Speaking of the album, Iron Maiden bandleader/bassist Steve Harris says: “When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same. We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.”

“I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as For The Greater Good Of God, and other older songs like Where Eagles Dare, Flight Of Icarus, The Clansman and Sign Of The Cross which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years. We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.”

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood adds: “All the shows on the tour so far have been amazing and our fans have loved the whole Legacy extravaganza with the elaborately themed stages, props and drapes, not to mention the killer set-list! When our 2020 tour got cancelled, putting together a live album seemed the obvious thing to do and I think Steve, along with co-producer Tony Newton, has perfectly captured the essence of the 70,000-strong crowd across these three nights in Mexico City. The album serves both as a celebration of this tour, which almost two million fans have already seen, and as a taster for, hopefully, next year’s final run for anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the show.”

(Image credit: Parlophone)

Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live in Mexico City tracklisting:

1. Churchill’s Speech

2. Aces High

3. Where Eagles Dare

4. 2 Minutes To Midnight

5. The Clansman

6. The Trooper

7. Revelations

8. For The Greater Good Of God

9. The Wicker Man

10. Sign Of The Cross

11. Flight Of Icarus

12. Fear Of The Dark

13. Iron Maiden

14. The Number Of The Beast

15. The Evil That Men Do

16. Hallowed Be Thy Name

16. Run To The Hills

In further Maiden news, vocalist Bruce Dickinson had revealed that the band are writing together and have returned to the studio.

Iron Maiden 2021 Legacy Of The Beast tour

Jun 11: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 13: Bremen Bürgerweide, Geermany

Jun 15: Prague Sinobo Stadium, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open Air, Austria

Jun 19: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Jun 21: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jun 24: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 26: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 27: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 03: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 08: Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium, Geremany

Jul 10: Arnhem GelreDome, Holland

Jul 11: Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France