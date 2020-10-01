Iron Maiden have been in the studio, and are ‘gagging and ready to go’

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson has delivered a video message to fans offering an update on the sextet’s current activity.

Introducing his message with a plug for guitarist Adrian Smith’s recently published Monsters Of River And Rock book, Dickinson references the coronavirus pandemic by acknowledging that, “everybody in the whole world, Maiden included” has had “a bit of a torrid time” in 2020.

“A lot of things haven't happened this year, that's blindingly obvious, and it's very, very frustrating,” the singer states. “However, we do have plans. In the meantime, what are we doing? Well, we're doing bits of writing. I'm talking to Steve [Harris]. We've been working together a little bit in the studio. On what, I can't tell you, ’cause they'd have to kill me.”

“We're all still here, we're all still gagging and raring to go. We are not going away. We are solid, and there's going to be some great stuff happening in the near future.”

“Bye for now, live long and prosper,” the singer says in closing.

Maiden are hoping to re-launch their Legacy Of The Beast tour in Warsaw, Poland on June 11. Before that, on October 10, the band will mark the 40th anniversary of their seminal debut album by reissuing the album as a limited edition picture disc through Parlophone.