Iron Maiden thank fans as Legacy Of The Beast tour wraps up

Iron Maiden fans at the Legacy Of The Beast show in Saint Paul, Minnesota, back in August

Iron Maiden have released a video to thank fans for attending the second leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The band kicked off the run on July 18 when they played at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and wrapped up at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional in Chile on October 15.

In the video, which features footage from the tour along with a collection of interviews, production manager Patrick Ledwith says: “The Legacy Of The Beast – second leg of the tour, 44 shows, over a hundred days on the road and thousands and thousands of miles travelled.

“America, Canada, I know you’ve been following us and here we are – finishing up in South America. Some of the biggest shows of the tour with amazing fans. Can it get any better?”

Bassist Steve Harris adds: “Every gig’s been great, they’re all different and have all been bloody good. The hardcore fans that have followed us everywhere, I just want to thank them because they’ve been amazing.”

Iron Maiden will take a well deserved break, with their next show set to take place next summer when they headline the UK’s Download festival.

Meanwhile, the band will release the fourth and final part of their Studio Collection Remastered series on November 22.

The package will feature 2003’s Dance Of Death, 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death, 2010’s The Final Frontier and 2015’s The Book Of Souls. As in previous releases, one CD will be optionally available in a specially designed box which will include a 1:24 scale figure and patch – and for this batch, it’s A Matter Of Life And Death.

Find details below.