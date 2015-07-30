Iron Maiden tease The Book Of Souls

Iron Maiden have issued a 28-second teaser clip from The Book Of Souls.

The follow-up to 2010’s The Final Frontier is set to be released on September 4, after being delayed while frontman Bruce Dickinson battled cancer.

Drummer Nicko McBrain recently called their first-ever double-length studio release “a stunning piece of work.”

He added: “Every time you make a record it’s the best you’ve ever made. This one, without a doubt, is the best record we’ve ever made. Sonically it’s brilliant. The compositions of the songs are fantastic.”

The Book Of Souls is now available to pre-order directly through Iron Maiden’s website.

The Book Of Souls tracklist

Disc 1

01. If Eternity Should Fail (Dickinson) 8:28 02. Speed Of Light (Smith/ Dickinson) 5:01 03. The Great Unknown (Smith/ Harris) 6:37 04. The Red And The Black (Harris) 13:33 05. When The River Runs Deep (Smith/ Harris) 5:52 06. The Book Of Souls (Gers/ Harris) 10:27

Disc 2

01. Death Or Glory (Smith/ Dickinson) 5:13 02. Shadows Of The Valley (Gers/ Harris) 7:32 03. Tears Of A Clown (Smith/ Harris) 4:59 04. The Man Of Sorrows (Murray/ Harris) 6:28 05. Empire Of The Clouds (Dickinson) 18:01