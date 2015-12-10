Iommi to discuss life and career at Birmingham event

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi is to deliver a talk on his career to an audience in his hometown of Birmingham.

An Audience With Tony Iommi, hosted by TV and sports Gary Newbon, takes place at Birmingham Town Hall on March 19 and will see the guitarist reviewing his life in and outside of the band.

Iommi, 67, will have plenty to discuss, from the accident which saw the tips sliced off his fingers in a sheet metal factory and nearly derailed his career before it had started, to his recent battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Chris Baldock, head of programming at Birmingham Town Hall, tells TeamRock: ”We are absolutely delighted to host this appearance from Tony, undoubtedly one of Birmingham’s most famous ambassadors and a true rock legend. That it will happen during a break in Black Sabbath’s farewell world tour can only add to what will be a memorable evening hearing from one of rock music’s most influential guitarists.”

Tickets for the event cost £17 (plus fees) and go on sale at 10am on December 11 (Friday). They can be purchased via the venue’s box office on 0121 7803333 or online at www.thsh.co.uk

Black Sabbath head out on their The End tour in 2016 and headline Download, although frontman Ozzy Osbourne confirmed there will be no follow-up to 2013 album 13.