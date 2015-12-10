Ozzy: No one wants new Sabbath music

Ozzy Osbourne believes no one wants to hear any new Black Sabbath music – and that’s one of two reasons the band abandoned plans to make one more album.

They’d originally aimed to record a follow-up to 2013’s 13 as part of their upcoming farewell tour. But the frontman reported in October that it wasn’t happening, and guitarist Tony Iommi later said he’d still like to do it, but bassist Geezer Butler had ruled it out.

Ozzy tells News.com.au: “It’s the end of Sabbath and people have been asking, ‘Well, I thought you were doing another album?’

“But the thing we’ve discovered are, number one, people aren’t really interested in hearing new stuff. And, number two, if we were to do an album before the tour it would take three or four years to complete. We want to end it on a high note.”

Sabbath’s career will have lasted 48 years by the time they complete their The End tour – but the vocalist admits he originally didn’t think it would last more than two.

Ozzy says: “I thought no one would remember me when we started playing music. I remember being in a pub in Birmingham and the manager at the time said, ‘Your album is entering the charts at number 17 next week.’

“I went, ‘Fuck off – you’re winding me up.’ It remained in the top 10 for over a year and none of us have looked back since.”

He adds: “Just to be remembered is enough for me. I’d rather end it now, though, than drag it out for another five albums. I mean, I’m 67 in December.”

Asked about the chances of original drummer Bill Ward returning for the farewell tour, Ozzy says: “It’s nearly Black Sabbath… every time I talk about him I get into trouble, so I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

The band’s final run of shows includes a headline appearance at Download in June next year.

Meanwhile, Iommi has announced he’ll take part in An Audience With Tony Iommi at Birmingham Town Hall on March 19, based round an interview with sports presented Gary Newborn. Tickets go on sale on December 11 (Friday).

