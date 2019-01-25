IO Earth complete the Trinity IV line-up

IO Earth have been announced as the final act for this year's Trinity IV charity prog event at Leamington's Assembly on May 11. The join a bill that also features headliners Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, Alan Reed & The Daughters Of Expediency, C: Live Collective and Birks & Kroon.

“We are really looking forward to performing at Trinity 4 in May,” says guitarist Dave Cureton. “And we hope that the event raises a serious amount of money for charity. We encourage the prog community to really get behind this event, not only do Trinity present amazing progressive music but they also raise a lot of money and awareness for the charities that are involved. See you all there!”

As well as a return to Leamington, this year there's a change in the charities the event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK.

“And then there were six,” add the Trinity team. “With the Trinity line-up complete, the stage is now set for an incredibly exciting and progtastic time, and we are looking forward to presenting yet another day of musical entertainment and fun for you all. So, get your tickets now… the Early Bird Tickets are only available until 31st January and then the price goes up!!”

All tickets bought before 31st January 2019 will priced £20 for the day, rising to £25 after that. Tickets are available from See Tickets and Eventbrite.