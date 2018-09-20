Instrumental prog guitarist Schiermann to support Sons Of Apollo

Instrumental prog guitarist Schiermann has been announced as the support for Sons Of Apollo on their upcoming UK tour.

Schiermann will open for Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.

He’ll also perform a set at Cologne’s Euroblast festival on October 5-7.

Schiermann’s debut album is described as “a journey of adventurous, infectious melodies and intelligent grooves topped off with a large dose virtuoso lead work inspired by many players across the decades” with Prog calling it “a meticulously constructed labour of musical love.”

The guitarist is joined on the record by guest musicians including Matt Garstka, Adrian Terrazas-Gonzales, Acle Kahney, Amos Williams, Navene Koperweis, Mike Malyan, Jakub Zytecki, Chris Maresh, Ashe O’Hare and his son Zach Schiermann.

Schiermann says his material is inspired by artists including Randy Rhoads, Steve Vai and Tosin Abasi.

Sons Of Apollo 2018 tour dates

Sep 22: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel

Sep 28: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK (with Schiermann)

Sep 29: Bristol SWX, UK (with Schiermann)

Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK (with Schiermann)

Oct 01: Manchester Academy 2, UK (with Schiermann)

Oct 04: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 05: Baarlo ProgPower Europe, Netherlands

Oct 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland

Oct 09: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 10: Verviers The Spirit of 66, Belgium

Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France

Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France

Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 19: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Oct 20: Cologne Luxor, Germany