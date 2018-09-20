Instrumental prog guitarist Schiermann to support Sons Of Apollo

Instrumental prog guitarist Schiermann has been announced as the support for Sons Of Apollo on their upcoming UK tour.
Schiermann will open for Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.
He’ll also perform a set at Cologne’s Euroblast festival on October 5-7.
Schiermann’s debut album is described as “a journey of adventurous, infectious melodies and intelligent grooves topped off with a large dose virtuoso lead work inspired by many players across the decades” with Prog calling it “a meticulously constructed labour of musical love.”
The guitarist is joined on the record by guest musicians including Matt Garstka, Adrian Terrazas-Gonzales, Acle Kahney, Amos Williams, Navene Koperweis, Mike Malyan, Jakub Zytecki, Chris Maresh, Ashe O’Hare and his son Zach Schiermann.
Schiermann says his material is inspired by artists including Randy Rhoads, Steve Vai and Tosin Abasi.
Sons Of Apollo 2018 tour dates
Sep 22: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Sep 24: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece
Sep 26: Tel Aviv Barby Club, Israel
Sep 28: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK (with Schiermann)
Sep 29: Bristol SWX, UK (with Schiermann)
Sep 30: Glasgow The Garage, UK (with Schiermann)
Oct 01: Manchester Academy 2, UK (with Schiermann)
Oct 04: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands
Oct 05: Baarlo ProgPower Europe, Netherlands
Oct 06: Esch-sur-Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
Oct 08: Zurich Complex, Switzerland
Oct 09: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 10: Verviers The Spirit of 66, Belgium
Oct 12: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Oct 13: Toulouse Very Prog Festival, France
Oct 15: Lyon Radiant-Bellvue, France
Oct 16: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 19: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Oct 20: Cologne Luxor, Germany