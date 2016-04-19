Inglorious premiere Holy Water video

Inglorious have released their video for track Holy Water exclusively with TeamRock.

The song features on the UK outfit’s self-titled debut album, which was released in February via Frontiers Records Srl.

Frontman Nathan James of the record: “For so long people have been hiding mistakes, singers using auto-tune to make them sound perfect, double tracking to make it sound bigger and using click to play in time. There is none of that on this album.

“This record is about vibe, feeling, excitement, energy and performance of songs we all wrote together. That’s how it came out that day and it will never be exactly the same again. We captured a series of moments that make up our debut album.”

Inglorious have several live dates scheduled over the coming months, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Apr 24: Milan Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

May 07: Stockholm Rocks, Sweden

Jun 02: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jun 03: Basingstoke Stage, UK

Jun 04: Frome Cheese & Grain, UK

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Holmfirth The Picturedrome, UK

Jun 13: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK

Jun 14: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Jun 16: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Jun 17: Leicester The Musician, UK

Jun 18: Swansea The Scene, UK

Jun 19: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Jun 25: Biggar Wildfire Festival, UK

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 21: Farnham Wayfest, UK

Sep 10: Raismes Fest, France