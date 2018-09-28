Inglorious announce UK headline tour

Inglorious have announced a UK headline tour which will take place in early 2019.

They’ve lined up a total of 10 dates, kicking off at Southampton’s Engine Rooms on January 28 and concluding with a set at the Bingley Arts Centre on February 8.

The band have lined up the shows in support of their upcoming third album Ride To Nowhere, which will launch early next year on a date still to be revealed through Frontiers Music srl.

Inglorious will be supported on the run by City Of Thieves.

Frontman Nathan James says: “I cannot believe we get to play the Shepherd’s Bush Empire on this tour – one of my favourite venues of all time.

“I’m so excited to share this new album with everyone as well as the big tunes from our first and second albums.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday (October 5).

In addition, James will also head out on the road later this year with Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds.

He’ll take on the role of The Voice Of Humanity on the tour, which will begin at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 30.

Inglorious 2019 UK tour dates

Jan 28: Southampton Engine Rooms

Jan 29: Bristol Academy

Jan 31: Norwich Waterfront

Feb 01: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Feb 02: Birmingham Institute – Frontiers Rock Festival

Feb 03: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Glasgow Garage

Feb 06: Newcastle Boilershop

Feb 07: Manchester Academy 2

Feb 08: Bingley Arts Centre