Inglorious announce UK and Ireland tour dates

Inglorious have announced a UK and Ireland tour which will take place later this year.

They’ve lined up the dates in support of their second album Inglorious II which was released earlier this month via Frontiers Records.

It was produced and mixed by Kevin Shirley who said Inglorious were the best British band since Led Zeppelin.

Asked what he thought of Shirley’s comments, vocalist Nathan James recently told Classic Rock: “Incredible. Over the last few years we have had some high praise indeed but when the guy with the ears who has probably told a lot of my heroes to ‘have another go at that’ comments, it means so much.

“The text messages I was getting from Kevin during the mix were honestly so humbling, and to see him excited to mix our album was a real compliment in itself.

“He doesn’t seem like the type of bloke to lie about his opinion. That’s why we wanted him to mix it – he has a great attitude to mixing and we all felt very proud giving him our raw music.”

Ahead of the newly announced dates, James, bassist Colin Parkinson, drummer Phil Beaver and guitarists Andreas Eriksson and Drew Lowe have several live shows planned over the summer.

Find a full list of Inglorious tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold. Tickets go on sale from 10am GMT on May 24.

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 17: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Jun 21: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 22: Copenhagen Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Aug 19: Tilford Weyfest Festival, UK

Sep 30: Pontipridd Uni Arts Centre, UK

Oct 01: Southampton The Brook, UK

Oct 03: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 04: Dublin Academy Greenroom, Ireland

Oct 06: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Oct 07: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Oct 08: Newcastle Academy 2, UK

Oct 10: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Oct 11: York Fibbers, UK

Oct 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 20: London Electric Ballroom, UK

