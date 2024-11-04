Incubus will perform Morning View in full at 2025 headline London show

Incubus have announced a headline show in London's 02 arena for 2025.

The show - which will serve as their only UK and Ireland date - is set to take place on April 26, and will see the Californian rockers play their iconic 2001 album Morning View in its entirety, alongside some of their classic hits.

Last August, Incubus played Morning View in full on multiple dates across the US.

Tickets for the show will be available from November 8 at 10am.

Last year, the band announced the re-recording and re-release of the acclaimed double album, Morning View XXIII, via Virgin Music Group.

Speaking of the project, frontman Brandon Boyd says: “In 2001 we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called Incubus into a way of life and here we are today, some years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it’s existence."

He continues, "Morning View XXIII is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honour this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs. See you in London soon!”

Incubus' Morning View is the band's biggest-selling album, and was certified double Platinum in the US with sales of over two million copies, and Gold in the UK.