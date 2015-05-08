In This Moment's middle finger to haters

Maria Brink says the video for In This Moment’s track Sex Metal Barbie is a middle finger up to the haters.

Brink and the band have previously called out online haters and they take it a step further in the video for the song taken from latest album Black Widow.

The album’s title and theme were inspired by the singer’s budding confidence on stage in the face of sexist remarks from punters.

Sex Metal Barbie sees Brink performing double-duty as she also steps behind the camera in a director’s role.

She tells Loudwire: “Directing it was a liberating experience. When you write music that you are very passionate about being able to bring the visual aspect of it alive with the music is what ties everything together.

In This Moment have just released a greatest hits collection, Rise Of The Blood Legion – Greatest Hits (Chapter 1). The package features tracks from the group’s first four albums plus material from 2014’s live set Blood At The Orpheum.

The band are currently performing headlining shows on a spring US tour.