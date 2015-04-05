In This Moment detail hits pack

In This Moment have confirmed the release of a greatest hits package next month.

Rise Of The Blood Legion – Greatest Hits (Chapter 1) includes 18 tracks taken from their first four albums Beautiful Tragedy, The Dream, A Star-Crossed Wasteland and Blood. It also includes material from live title Blood At The Orpheum.

Guitarist Chris Howarth says: “This compilation is for the Blood Legion, our die-hard fans. We wouldn’t be doing any of this without them.

“The songs were hand-picked by Maria Brink and myself. We feel they show the growth of our band over the last 10 years. Thanks for joining us on this incredible journey!”

In This Moment launched fifth album Black Widow last year and played their first-ever UK headline tour in March. Rise Of The Blood Legion is launched on May 4 via Century Media.

Tracklist

CD

Whispers Of October Beautiful Tragedy Prayers Daddy’s Falling Angel

05 The Rabbit Hole

Forever Into The Light (live version) The Gun Show The Promise World In Flames Rise With Me Blood Scarlet Adrenalize It Is Written Burn Whore The Blood Legion

DVD