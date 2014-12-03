In This Moment’s Brink gains confidence

In This Moment frontwoman Maria Brink reveals she used to let sexist comments get her down, but she’s now much more confident when she steps on stage.

And she says she can now take charge of a crowd as they can see her love of rock music shine through.

She tells Rocksverige: “I’ve had 500 people scream, ‘Show me your tits!’ at Ozzfest at the same time. I used to let that have power over me and I used to think I had to be really tough and scream at the crowd and be like a boy to be taken seriously. It was all bullshit!

“When I walk out on stage now, I’m confident. I know they’re going to love me – I know I have my craft down and I’m in charge. They feel you and they know what’s authentic and if you’re insecure and questioning it, they know it. If you’re in charge and you just feel like, ‘I own you, so you might as well ride the ride with me,’ they get it and they do.”

The band released their fifth album Black Widow last month and Brink says the album title was chosen as it reflects her personality.

She continues: “I like to have an album theme that relates to me, is me and is extensions of me and my experiences. But I like to put in an interesting twist and have it be more of a visual thing that people can be in connect with.

“It’s about a girl who starts off innocent and pure and through life and dramatic things, becomes poisoned and infected and comes out on the other side as the black widow, who is confident within herself.”

The band have lined up five UK dates next year to promote the album and released a promo for track Big Bad Wolf last week.

Feb 28: Glasgow Garage

Mar 01: Leeds Metropolitan University

Mar 02: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 04: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Mar 05: London Koko