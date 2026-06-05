The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

RECLUS.É – A MUTED TV

Reclus.É are a new band featuring Daniel P. Carter and Soren Bryce, and this is their capricious first single. Drawing on myriad influences, A Muted TV bursts with hardcore fury one moment, then swells like Cure songs sung by Tori Amos the next. They've just played two dates with A Perfect Circle in London and will appear at Outbreak Festival and 2000trees this summer. There's also an album on the way at some point, so you'll have to make do with this single in the meantime.

Reclus.É - A Muted TV (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Mastodon – Your Ghost Again

Mastodon have returned with their first new music since the tragic death of former guitarist Brent Hinds, who passed away following a motorcycle crash last August. This song, inspired by their late founding member, bears all the hallmarks of a Mastodon classic, and this shape-shifting, prog-metal rumination on loss serves as a fitting tribute.

Mastodon - Your Ghost Again (Official Visual) - YouTube Watch On

Witchsorrow – Hades Chains

Hampshire trio Witchsorrow have served up a new slice of diabolic doom from their upcoming album The Devil And All His Works. Second single Hades Chains features a guest appearance from Svalbard's Serena Cherry and this six-minute occult bop truly swings with all the heft of a cast iron glove.

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Witchsorrow - Hades Chains [Official video] - YouTube Watch On

Avatar – Crying Fire

When Swedish five-piece Avatar recorded their 2025 album Don't Go into the Forest, they claim to have intentionally left this song off the final running order. This brooding standalone single – described by vocalist Johannes Eckerström as a "firestorm of emotions" – certainly offers a change of pace from their usual bawdy theatrical fare.

AVATAR - Crying Fire (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Fuming Mouth – A Blaze of Nihilism

Massachusetts four-piece Fuming Mouth will release their third album The Ringing Bell next month through Triple B Records. This filthy serving of crushing death metal features former Slipknot/Suicidal Tendencies drummer Jay Weinberg and was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou. Do we have to give you any more reasons to listen to A Blaze of Nihilism? No, we don't.

Fuming Mouth - A Blaze of Nihilism (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Evanescence – About Us

Evanescence are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer. Their new album Sanctuary is out now, and Beautiful Lie is one of the release's many highlights. Metal Hammer's Holly Wright was moved to say this song "crashes through the door on staggered riffs and an electronic pulse before unfolding into a gleaming, off-kilter chorus that feels close to contemporary prog metal bands like Tesseract."

Evanescence - Beautiful Lie (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

REZN – Rites of Passage

Chicago's purveyor's of psychedelic doom REZN have been honing their unique craft for around a decade. Rites of Passages sees the quartet offer up a sumptuous, multi-layered taster from their upcoming album Cycles in the Infinite Dream. The song's atmospheric, repetitive main riff snakes around frontman Rob McWilliams' vulnerable vocal performance; think Thrice powered by Tony Iommi's potent riffs.

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REZN - Rites of Passage - YouTube Watch On

Devildriver – Dead in the Water

Some might say that the forthcoming album Strike and Kill marks a return to form for DevilDriver. It might be that frontman Dez Fafara's band boasts a revamped line-up; the invigoration is palpable and has the energy and groove of their earlier releases.

DEVILDRIVER - Dead in the Water (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Cro-Mags – Wired for Chaos

Wired for Chaos is the New York hardcore band's first song in six years and has all the ingredients you'd want in a Cro-Mags song. Punk veteran Harley Flanagan says the song "comes in with an aggressive metal intro befitting a UFC walk-in or a video game, then bursts into a more traditional HC thrash vibe before returning to a heavy beatdown at the end in an unmistakable Cro-Mags style". Harley Flanagan has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He can say what he wants, basically.

Cro Mags · "Wired for Chaos" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

Pussy Riot – Candy Dopamine (featuring Avenged Sevenfold)

After 14 years of political protest and performance art, Russian punk collective Pussy Riot will release their debut album CYKA on June 12. The pop-metal song Candy Dopamine is an examination of "prescription and designer drug culture" and was recorded with Avenged Sevenfold. It's not the first time the bands have joined forces; they collaborated on a new version of Pussy Riot's song We Love You, in a bid to raise awareness of the plight of LGBTQ+ people in their country.