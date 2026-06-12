Rising stars The Warning have launched their fifth studio album. Everything's Falling, the follow-up to 2024's Keep Me Fed, will hit the streets on August 28 via the Island EMI Label Group, and is preceded by a single, the thundering Ritual.

Ritual is the third single from Everything's Falling, following the release of Kerosene in March and Ego last month, both of which were runaway winners of Classic Rock's regular Tracks Of The Week contest.

"Ritual is about the fear of losing something good," say the band. "Even when life is going well, anxiety can convince you that disaster is right around the corner. It’s about getting trapped in those thoughts and letting them keep you from actually living in the moment.”

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The Warning – comprised of sisters Daniela 'Dany' Villarreal, Paulina 'Pau' Villarreal, and Alejandra 'Ale' Villarreal – say the new album captures their continued evolution, both personally and creatively.

“Everything’s Falling is a snapshot of where we are in our lives right now," say the band, who formed in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2013. "We’ve grown so much over the past few years, not just as musicians, but as people. This album reflects everything we’ve experienced, the lessons we’ve learned, and the challenges we’ve overcome.

"At its core, it’s about accepting that life can be messy and unpredictable. Things fall apart, plans change, and sometimes you lose your footing. But those moments can teach you the most about yourself, and they’re often what make you stronger in the end."

The Warning finish a run of shows with Yungblud this weekend, before heading to Europe for some festival dates later in the month. Shows in Japan and the US follow – full dates below.

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Jun 13: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC*

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 26: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 28: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Jun 30: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jul 01: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Jul 04: Arras Mainsquare Festival, France

Jul 06: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jul 08: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 10: Lisbon NOS Alive, Portugal

Aug 14: Osaka Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Aug 15: Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival, Japan

Sep 18: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 19: Albuquerque New Mexico State Fair, MN

* Supporting Yungblud