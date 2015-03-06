In Hearts Wake kept Earthwalker twin album secret

In Hearts Wake have revealed they recorded a second album while working on last year’s release Earthwalker.

The resulting record, Skydancer, can be regarded as a twin work, and it’s to be launched on May 4 via UNFD. They’ve released a video for lead track Breakaway.

Frontman Jake Taylor says: “I’d been searching for a concept that could explain the relationship between the masculine and feminine worlds, and how we need to be at peace with both.

“Many cultures believed the human body was a bridge between Mother Earth and Father Sky. One could not exist without the other – and therefore everything was one.

“To me, the essence of those energies could be seen even within my own parents. I felt like I was the product of both.”

Skydancer includes an alternative version of the previously-released title track. Jonathan Vigil of The Ghost Inside, Marcus Bridge of Northlane and Ben Marvin and J Hurley of Hacktivist. Find out more.

Tracklist