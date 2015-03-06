Trending

In Hearts Wake kept Earthwalker twin album secret

By Metal Hammer  

View video for Breakaway from Skydancer, featuring guests from The Ghost Inside, Northlane and Hacktivist

null

In Hearts Wake have revealed they recorded a second album while working on last year’s release Earthwalker.

The resulting record, Skydancer, can be regarded as a twin work, and it’s to be launched on May 4 via UNFD. They’ve released a video for lead track Breakaway.

Frontman Jake Taylor says: “I’d been searching for a concept that could explain the relationship between the masculine and feminine worlds, and how we need to be at peace with both.

“Many cultures believed the human body was a bridge between Mother Earth and Father Sky. One could not exist without the other – and therefore everything was one.

“To me, the essence of those energies could be seen even within my own parents. I felt like I was the product of both.”

Skydancer includes an alternative version of the previously-released title track. Jonathan Vigil of The Ghost Inside, Marcus Bridge of Northlane and Ben Marvin and J Hurley of Hacktivist. Find out more.

Tracklist

  1. Aether

  2. Skydancer (feat. Jonathan Vigil)

  3. Breakaway

  4. Badlands

  5. Insomnia

  6. Oblivion

  7. Wildfire

  8. Cottonmouth

  9. Erase (feat. Ben Marvin & J Hurley)

  10. Intrepid (feat. Marcus Bridge)

  11. Father

See more Metal Hammer news